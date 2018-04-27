Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 002 001 000—3 8 2 New York 000 000 103—4 5 2

Gibson, Reed (7), Duke (8), Rodney (9) and Garver; Montgomery, German (6), Betances (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Betances 1-1. L_Rodney 1-2. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (3), Grossman (1). New York, Sanchez (6).

___

Seattle 003 100 010—5 10 0 Cleveland 000 002 200—4 7 0

Paxton, Vincent (7), Rzepczynski (7), Altavilla (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Clevinger, Otero (7), Beliveau (8), Goody (8), McAllister (9) and Gomes. W_Altavilla 2-2. L_Goody 0-1. Sv_Diaz (11). HRs_Cleveland, Alonso (6).

___

Boston 001 130 000—5 8 0 Toronto 111 000 100—4 6 0

Sale, C.Smith (7), M.Barnes (7), Kimbrel (9) and C.Vazquez; Estrada, Loup (6), Oh (8), D.Barnes (9) and Maile. W_Sale 2-1. L_Estrada 2-2. Sv_Kimbrel (7). HRs_Boston, Martinez (5). Toronto, Smoak (3), Travis (1).

___

Tampa Bay 222 020 001—9 13 0 Baltimore 002 020 010—5 16 3

Archer, Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Romo (8), Colome (9) and W.Ramos; Bundy, Wright Jr. (5), Givens (7), Brach (8), O'Day (9) and Joseph, Sisco. W_Archer 2-1. L_Bundy 1-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (6), Ramos (2). Baltimore, Jones (4), Valencia (3).

___

Chicago 100 212 000—6 9 1 Kansas City 000 200 010—3 11 0

Giolito, Avilan (6), Rondon (7), N.Jones (8), Soria (9) and Castillo; Junis, Flynn (6), K.Herrera (9) and Perez. W_Giolito 1-3. L_Junis 3-2. Sv_Soria (3). HRs_Chicago, Thompson (2), Castillo (3), Davidson 2 (7), Moncada (6). Kansas City, Soler (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE Detroit 000 000 000—0 8 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 001—1 6 1

Fulmer, Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8), Wilson (9) and McCann; Nova, F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_F.Vazquez 1-0. L_Wilson 0-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Dickerson (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta 110 020 021—7 13 0 Cincinnati 000 040 000—4 6 0

Newcomb, S.Freeman (7), Carle (8), Vizcaino (9) and K.Suzuki; Bailey, Brice (6), Garrett (6), W.Peralta (8), Floro (9) and Mesoraco. W_S.Freeman 1-1. L_W.Peralta 1-1. Sv_Vizcaino (2). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (8), Acuna (1). Cincinnati, Votto (3).

___

Arizona 305 000 000—8 11 0 Philadelphia 000 101 000—2 9 0

Koch, De La Rosa (7), McFarland (8) and Avila; Lively, Hutchison (3), Rios (7), E.Ramos (9) and Knapp, Alfaro. W_Koch 1-0. L_Lively 0-2. HRs_Arizona, Peralta (3), Ahmed (4), Dyson (2).

___

New York 100 000 100 100 0—3 9 1 St. Louis 000 000 110 100 1—4 11 1

(13 innings)

Syndergaard, Gsellman (8), Lugo (9), Familia (10), A.Ramos (11), Sewald (12) and Nido, Lobaton; C.Martinez, Leone (7), Norris (8), Holland (9), Gregerson (10), Bowman (10), Gant (11) and Pena, Molina. W_Gant 1-0. L_Sewald 0-1.

___

Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 6 0 Chicago 000 001 00x—1 7 0

C.Anderson, J.Barnes (8) and Bandy; Hendricks, Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Caratini, Contreras. W_Hendricks 2-1. L_C.Anderson 2-2. Sv_Morrow (5). HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (7).