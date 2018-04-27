|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|19
|5
|.792
|—
|New York
|15
|9
|.625
|4
|Toronto
|14
|10
|.583
|5
|Tampa Bay
|10
|13
|.435
|8½
|Baltimore
|6
|19
|.240
|13½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Detroit
|10
|13
|.435
|3
|Minnesota
|8
|12
|.400
|3½
|Chicago
|6
|16
|.273
|6½
|Kansas City
|5
|18
|.217
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Los Angeles
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Seattle
|14
|10
|.583
|2
|Oakland
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
|Texas
|9
|17
|.346
|8
___
|Wednesday's Games
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 4
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4
Boston 4, Toronto 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Texas 4, Oakland 2
Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 2
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 3
Seattle 5, Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 5
Boston 5, Toronto 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 3
|Friday's Games
Detroit (Fiers 2-1) at Baltimore (Tillman 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Minor 1-1) at Toronto (Stroman 0-2), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 0-1) at Cleveland (Kluber 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1) at Boston (Pomeranz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Minnesota (Hughes 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at Houston (Keuchel 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-3), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.