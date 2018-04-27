BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Gregorius NYY 24 82 21 29 .354 MSmith TB 21 68 9 24 .353 Lowrie Oak 25 105 13 37 .352 MMachado Bal 25 98 13 34 .347 Correa Hou 25 88 19 30 .341 Wendle TB 21 65 13 22 .338 Judge NYY 24 86 22 29 .337 Altuve Hou 26 102 14 34 .333 Castellanos Det 23 94 15 31 .330 Betts Bos 22 85 25 28 .329 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 9; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; KDavis, Oakland, 7; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 7; Moustakas, Kansas City, 7; Judge, New York, 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 29; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; GSanchez, New York, 21; Correa, Houston, 19; 5 tied at 18.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Clippard, Toronto, 3-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Rodriguez, Boston, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.