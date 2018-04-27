  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/27 10:41
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Gregorius NYY 24 82 21 29 .354
MSmith TB 21 68 9 24 .353
Lowrie Oak 25 105 13 37 .352
MMachado Bal 25 98 13 34 .347
Correa Hou 25 88 19 30 .341
Wendle TB 21 65 13 22 .338
Judge NYY 24 86 22 29 .337
Altuve Hou 26 102 14 34 .333
Castellanos Det 23 94 15 31 .330
Betts Bos 22 85 25 28 .329
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 9; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; KDavis, Oakland, 7; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 7; Moustakas, Kansas City, 7; Judge, New York, 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 29; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; GSanchez, New York, 21; Correa, Houston, 19; 5 tied at 18.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Clippard, Toronto, 3-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Rodriguez, Boston, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.