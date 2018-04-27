  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/27 10:24
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 19 5 .792
New York 15 9 .625 4
Toronto 14 10 .583 5
Tampa Bay 9 13 .409 9
Baltimore 6 18 .250 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 13 10 .565
Detroit 10 13 .435 3
Minnesota 8 12 .400
Chicago 5 16 .238 7
Kansas City 5 17 .227
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 17 9 .654
Los Angeles 16 9 .640 ½
Seattle 14 10 .583 2
Oakland 13 12 .520
Texas 9 17 .346 8

___

Wednesday's Games

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 4

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Texas 4, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 2

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 3

Seattle 5, Cleveland 4

Boston 5, Toronto 4

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit (Fiers 2-1) at Baltimore (Tillman 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Minor 1-1) at Toronto (Stroman 0-2), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 0-1) at Cleveland (Kluber 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1) at Boston (Pomeranz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Minnesota (Hughes 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at Houston (Keuchel 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-3), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.