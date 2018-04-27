Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|002
|001
|000—3
|8
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|103—4
|5
|2
Gibson, Reed (7), Duke (8), Rodney (9) and Garver; Montgomery, German (6), Betances (9) and Sanchez. W_Betances 1-1. L_Rodney 1-2. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (3), Grossman (1). New York, Sanchez (6).
___
|Seattle
|003
|100
|010—5
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|200—4
|7
|0
Paxton, Vincent (7), Rzepczynski (7), Altavilla (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Clevinger, Otero (7), Beliveau (8), Goody (8), McAllister (9) and Gomes. W_Altavilla 2-2. L_Goody 0-1. Sv_Diaz (11). HRs_Cleveland, Alonso (6).
___
|Boston
|001
|130
|000—5
|8
|0
|Toronto
|111
|000
|100—4
|6
|0
Sale, Smith (7), M.Barnes (7), Kimbrel (9) and C.Vazquez; Estrada, Loup (6), Oh (8), D.Barnes (9) and Maile. W_Sale 2-1. L_Estrada 2-2. Sv_Kimbrel (7). HRs_Boston, Martinez (5). Toronto, Smoak (3), Travis (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|1
Fulmer, Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8), Wilson (9) and McCann; Nova, F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_F.Vazquez 1-0. L_Wilson 0-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Dickerson (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|110
|020
|021—7
|13
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|040
|000—4
|6
|0
Newcomb, S.Freeman (7), Carle (8), Vizcaino (9) and K.Suzuki; Bailey, Brice (6), Garrett (6), W.Peralta (8), Floro (9) and Mesoraco. W_S.Freeman 1-1. L_W.Peralta 1-1. Sv_Vizcaino (2). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (8), Acuna (1). Cincinnati, Votto (3).
___
|Arizona
|305
|000
|000—8
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|101
|000—2
|9
|0
Koch, De La Rosa (7), McFarland (8) and Avila; Lively, Hutchison (3), Rios (7), E.Ramos (9) and Knapp, Alfaro. W_Koch 1-0. L_Lively 0-2. HRs_Arizona, Peralta (3), Ahmed (4), Dyson (2).
___
|New York
|100
|000
|100
|100
|0—3
|9
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|110
|100
|1—4
|11
|1
Syndergaard, Gsellman (8), Lugo (9), Familia (10), A.Ramos (11), Sewald (12) and Nido, Lobaton; C.Martinez, Leone (7), Norris (8), Holland (9), Gregerson (10), Bowman (10), Gant (11) and Pena, Molina. W_Gant 1-0. L_Sewald 0-1.