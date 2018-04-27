ASEAN to discuss economic ties, Rohingya issue, Korea summit

Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pham Binh Minh, listens to the opening remarks at the ASEAN Foreign Minister's Meetin
SINGAPORE (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders are expected to discuss economic cooperation and Myanmar's refugee crisis at a summit in Singapore.
Analysts say they will be taking cues from Friday's landmark meeting between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korea's Moon Jae-In.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a 10-member bloc, has long campaigned for dialogue and peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Foreign ministers met in Singapore on Friday to affirm a common vision amid happenings within and beyond the group.
Analysts say the Korean talks are a positive development for the region, where countries are wary of the North's nuclear program but continue to hosts its embassies and welcome its presence at a regional forum.
The 32nd ASEAN Summit ends Saturday.