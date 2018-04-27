Japanese woman whose lost camera was found in Taiwan visiting school today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Japanese woman, whose long-lost camera was suddenly discovered by Taiwanese school children on a beach in Yilan, is visiting with elementary students who found it today.

According to Serina Tsubakihara's Facebook page, she started a five day tour of Taiwan and will be meeting with students from Yueming Elementary school at 10 a.m. this morning (April 27), including the boy who found the camera, Ho Chao-en (何兆恩), and his homeroom teacher Park Lee (李公元), who led the effort to contact her. Once she arrives, the students will present a glove puppet show to tell the story of the camera called "The Magic Camera that Protects the Ocean."

Lee said that the students will then take Tsubakihara to the beach where the camera was found from 11:10 a.m. to 111:40 a.m., reported CNA. She will then have lunch with the students for lunch at noon and later also join them for dinner prepared by their at 6 p.m., according to the report.



Ho Chao-en. (CNA photo)

Tsubakihara, 21, a native of Japan's Takarazuka city in Hyogo prefecture, lost her camera in 2015 when scuba diving. Fast forward nearly three years later, a group of fifth grade school children from Yueming Elementary school on Tuesday (March 27) were cleaning up trash from a beach in Yilan when they stumbled upon a waterproof camera case covered in barnacles and shells with a black Canon PowerShot G12 camera well preserved inside.

The students found that the most recent photos were timestamped Sept. 7, 2015. Judging from the scenery in the photos, the students and teachers deduced that the photos were likely taken around the Japanese island of Ishigaki, which is approximately 250 kilometers east of Yilan County. That day, Lee decided to post on his Facebook page several images from the memory card with an explanation of where the camera was found and how to contact him in both Chinese and Japanese.

The next day (March 28), Tsubakihara, who is now majoring in English at Sophia University in Tokyo, received a text from a friend who noticed the post on Facebook. She then decided to contact Lee and they were able to verify that the camera was indeed hers because she was able to send him photos that matched the ones on the camera.



Tsubakihara on Miyako Island (Instagram user @serina_photo)