Thousands protest brutal killings of 3 Mexican film students

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in Mexico's second-largest city to protest the deaths of three film students who were killed and dissolved in acid in a case that has highlighted the disappearance of the country's youth amid a vicious drug war.

The students were abducted March 19 on the outskirts of Guadalajara after working on a film project for school at a location that authorities say was being watched by members of the Jalisco New Generation cartel. Their disappearance had become emblematic of Mexico's 35,000 missing people and drew the attention of celebrities, including Oscar-winning Mexican director Guillermo del Toro.

Mexicans were horrified by this week's announcement that they had been killed and dissolved in acid.

Local media reported 12,000 participants in Guadalajara and in another demonstration in Mexico City.