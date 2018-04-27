Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL), one of the country’s top-performing banking companies, today announced Barbara J. Kennedy has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

In this role, Kennedy will oversee human resources, training, talent development and recruitment for Western Alliance, which has over 1,700 employees across the country. Kennedy brings extensive knowledge of national and multinational companies in the human resources arena. Prior to joining Western Alliance, Kennedy was Senior Vice President of Human Resources for San Diego-based Encore Capital Group.

“Barbara Kennedy is a tremendously capable human resources leader and mentor, with the strategic know-how to continue building our HR organization to support our growth,” said Ken Vecchione, Chief Executive Officer, Western Alliance Bancorporation. “With a career that spans over 30 years, Barbara offers us exceptional experience that will grow and cultivate our people and improve our customer relationships.”

Previously, Kennedy held senior Human Resources positions with United Stationers Supply Company and Swift Transportation Corporation, where she led initiatives in HR development, recruiting, performance management, wellness and employee benefits.

“At Western Alliance, it’s clear that attracting best-in-class bankers and high-performing people across the organization has been a real differentiator,” said Kennedy. “I look forward to joining the Western Alliance team to help this dynamic financial institution continue to grow and succeed.”

Kennedy is a board member of Novo Group, a national recruiting and management consulting firm. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $20 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies and is ranked #2 on the Forbes 2018 “Best Banks in America” list. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, is the go-to bank for business and succeeds with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services. Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, operates full-service banking divisions: Alliance Bank of Arizona, Bank of Nevada, Bridge Bank, First Independent Bank and Torrey Pines Bank. The bank also serves business customers through a robust national platform of specialized financial services including Corporate Finance, Equity Fund Resources, Hotel Franchise Finance, Life Sciences Group, Mortgage Warehouse Lending, Public and Nonprofit Finance, Renewable Resource Group, Resort Finance, Technology Finance and Alliance Association Bank. For more information, visit westernalliancebancorporation.com.

