AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, April 27
thru 29, Avondale, Louisiana — golf, US PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
thru 29, Beijing — golf, European Tour, China Open.
thru 29, Stuttgart, Germany — tennis, WTA, Porsche GP.
thru 29, Istanbul — tennis, WTA, Istanbul Cup.
thru 29, Budapest, Hungary — tennis, ATP, Hungarian Open.
thru 29, Barcelona, Spain — tennis, ATP, Barcelona Open.
New Zealand, South Africa — Hurricanes vs. Sunwolves, Stormers vs. Melbourne.
New Delhi — cricket, IPL, Delhi Daredevils vs. Kolkata Knight Riders.
thru 29, Switzerland — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de Romandie.
thru May 6, Halmstad, Sweden — table tennis, world championships.
|SATURDAY, April 28
Pune, India — cricket, IPL, Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians.
thru 29, Singapore — rugby, world series, Singapore Sevens.
Bermuda — triathlon, world series.
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Brisbane vs. Lions, Blues vs. Jaguares, ACT vs. Crusaders, Bulls vs. Highlanders.
Philadelphia — boxing, Jessie Magdaleno vs. Isaac Dogboe for Magdaleno's WBO junior featherweight title.
|SUNDAY, April 29
Baku, Azerbaijan — auto racing, F1, European GP.
India — cricket, IPL, Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders.
|MONDAY, April 30
thru May 6, Istanbul — tennis, ATP, Istanbul Open.
thru May 6, Estoril, Portugal — tennis, ATP, Estoril Open.
thru May 6, Munich — tennis, ATP, BMW Open.
thru May 5, Prague — Tennis, WTA, Prague Open.
thru May 5, Rabat, Morocco — tennis, WTA, Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
thru May 5, Anning, China — tennis, WTA, Kunming Open.
Pune, India — cricket, IPL, Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Daredevils.
|TUESDAY, May 1
Madrid — football, Champions League semifinas: Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich.
Bengaluru, India — cricket, IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians.
Germany — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Eschborn-Frankfurt.
|WEDNESDAY, May 2
Rome — football, Champions League semifinals: Roma vs. Liverpool.
New Delhi — cricket, IPL, Delhi Daredevils vs. Rajasthan Royals.
|THURSDAY, May 3
Spain, Austria — football, Europa League semifinals: Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal, Salzburg vs. Marseille.
thru 6, Charlotte, North Carolina — golf, US PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship.
thru 6, Irving, Texas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Texas Shootout.
Kolkata, India — cricket, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Chennai Super Kings.
|FRIDAY, May 4
Doha, Qatar — athletics, Diamond League, Qatar Super GP.
thru 20, Copenhagen and Herning, Denmark — ice hockey, world championships.
Indore, India — cricket, IPL, Kings XI Punjab vs. Mumbai Indians.
New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Jaguares, Melbourne vs. Crusaders.
|SATURDAY, May 5
thru 27, Italy — cycling, Giro d'Italia.
thru 6, St. Albans, England — golf, European Tour, GolfSixes.
thru 13, Madrid — tennis, ATP-WTA, Madrid Open.
India — cricket, IPL: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Daredevils.
Louisville, Kentucky— horse racing, Kentucky Derby.
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: New South Wales vs. Blues, Hurricanes vs. Lions, Stormers vs. Bulls, Sharks vs. Highlanders.
Carson, California — boxing, Gennady Golovkin vs. Vanes Martirosyan for Golovkin's WBC-WBA middleweight titles.
|SUNDAY, May 6
India — cricket, IPL: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab vs. Rajasthan Royals.
Jerez, Spain — motorcycling, Spanish MotoGP.