AP Weekly Sports Calendar

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, April 27

thru 29, Avondale, Louisiana — golf, US PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

thru 29, Beijing — golf, European Tour, China Open.

thru 29, Stuttgart, Germany — tennis, WTA, Porsche GP.

thru 29, Istanbul — tennis, WTA, Istanbul Cup.

thru 29, Budapest, Hungary — tennis, ATP, Hungarian Open.

thru 29, Barcelona, Spain — tennis, ATP, Barcelona Open.

New Zealand, South Africa — Hurricanes vs. Sunwolves, Stormers vs. Melbourne.

New Delhi — cricket, IPL, Delhi Daredevils vs. Kolkata Knight Riders.

thru 29, Switzerland — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de Romandie.

thru May 6, Halmstad, Sweden — table tennis, world championships.

SATURDAY, April 28

Pune, India — cricket, IPL, Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians.

thru 29, Singapore — rugby, world series, Singapore Sevens.

Bermuda — triathlon, world series.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Brisbane vs. Lions, Blues vs. Jaguares, ACT vs. Crusaders, Bulls vs. Highlanders.

Philadelphia — boxing, Jessie Magdaleno vs. Isaac Dogboe for Magdaleno's WBO junior featherweight title.

SUNDAY, April 29

Baku, Azerbaijan — auto racing, F1, European GP.

India — cricket, IPL, Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders.

MONDAY, April 30

thru May 6, Istanbul — tennis, ATP, Istanbul Open.

thru May 6, Estoril, Portugal — tennis, ATP, Estoril Open.

thru May 6, Munich — tennis, ATP, BMW Open.

thru May 5, Prague — Tennis, WTA, Prague Open.

thru May 5, Rabat, Morocco — tennis, WTA, Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

thru May 5, Anning, China — tennis, WTA, Kunming Open.

Pune, India — cricket, IPL, Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Daredevils.

TUESDAY, May 1

Madrid — football, Champions League semifinas: Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich.

Bengaluru, India — cricket, IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians.

Germany — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Eschborn-Frankfurt.

WEDNESDAY, May 2

Rome — football, Champions League semifinals: Roma vs. Liverpool.

New Delhi — cricket, IPL, Delhi Daredevils vs. Rajasthan Royals.

THURSDAY, May 3

Spain, Austria — football, Europa League semifinals: Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal, Salzburg vs. Marseille.

thru 6, Charlotte, North Carolina — golf, US PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship.

thru 6, Irving, Texas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Texas Shootout.

Kolkata, India — cricket, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Chennai Super Kings.

FRIDAY, May 4

Doha, Qatar — athletics, Diamond League, Qatar Super GP.

thru 20, Copenhagen and Herning, Denmark — ice hockey, world championships.

Indore, India — cricket, IPL, Kings XI Punjab vs. Mumbai Indians.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Jaguares, Melbourne vs. Crusaders.

SATURDAY, May 5

thru 27, Italy — cycling, Giro d'Italia.

thru 6, St. Albans, England — golf, European Tour, GolfSixes.

thru 13, Madrid — tennis, ATP-WTA, Madrid Open.

India — cricket, IPL: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Daredevils.

Louisville, Kentucky— horse racing, Kentucky Derby.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: New South Wales vs. Blues, Hurricanes vs. Lions, Stormers vs. Bulls, Sharks vs. Highlanders.

Carson, California — boxing, Gennady Golovkin vs. Vanes Martirosyan for Golovkin's WBC-WBA middleweight titles.

SUNDAY, May 6

India — cricket, IPL: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab vs. Rajasthan Royals.

Jerez, Spain — motorcycling, Spanish MotoGP.