  1. Home
  2. World

Stephen Curry back in full practice mode for Warriors

By JANIE McCAULEY , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/04/27 06:25

FILE - In this April 19, 2018 file photo, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA basketba

Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee watches as Stephen Curry, center, jokes with Zaza Pachulia, right, during the second half of Game 3 of the team's

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry warms up prior to Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the the San Antonio Spurs, Monday

FILE - This March 6, 2018 file photo shows Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Oaklan

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry has resumed full practice with contact and could play for the defending champion Golden State Warriors as soon as Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Saturday night against New Orleans.

Curry practiced Thursday wearing a protective black brace over his sprained left knee, which has sidelined him since the injury March 23 — the same day he returned from a six-game absence because of a hurt right ankle.

Coach Steve Kerr is calling Curry questionable for Saturday, but that could change if the two-time NBA MVP responds well Friday and is fine after one more day of full practice before the Pelicans visit Oracle Arena to begin the best-of-seven series.

Curry went through his usual shooting work with Kevin Durant after practice, cutting and exhibiting his fancy footwork and dribbling skills as if back to full strength on the knee.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball