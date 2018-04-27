Lydia Ko tied for early lead at chilly Lake Merced

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — Lydia Ko was back on top at Lake Merced.

Ko shot a 4-under 68 on a chilly Thursday morning at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship for a share of the lead halfway through the first round. Jessica Korda, Caroline Hedwall and In-Kyung Kim joined Ko atop the leaderboard in the LPGA Tour's return to Lake Merced after a year away.

The Swinging Skirts LPGA winner at the course in 2014 and 2015, Ko eagled the par-5 fifth and had four birdies and a bogey. The 21-year-old from New Zealand has 14 LPGA Tour wins, the last in July 2016.

Korda, playing alongside Kim a group ahead of Ko, also eagled the fifth and had four birdies and a bogey. Korda won in Thailand in February in her return from reconstructive jaw surgery.

Hedwall and Kim each had five birdies and a bogey.

Sei Young Kim, Charley Hull and Celine Herbin shot 69.

Michelle Wie had a 74, and ANA Inspiration winner Pernilla Lindberg shot 79.

Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson, Shanshan Feng, Brooke Henderson and Stacy Lewis played in the afternoon.