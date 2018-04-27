|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Pham StL
|22
|76
|21
|28
|.368
|Arenado Col
|21
|73
|12
|25
|.342
|OHerrera Phi
|23
|85
|14
|29
|.341
|Hoskins Phi
|24
|74
|16
|25
|.338
|Cabrera NYM
|22
|89
|16
|29
|.326
|FFreeman Atl
|24
|89
|18
|29
|.326
|Grandal LAD
|19
|71
|12
|23
|.324
|Winker Cin
|22
|62
|7
|20
|.323
|Bryant ChC
|19
|69
|12
|22
|.319
|DPeralta Ari
|20
|82
|13
|26
|.317
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; 4 tied at 6.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 24; Cespedes, New York, 23; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Story, Colorado, 19; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; Grandal, Los Angeles, 18; Martinez, St. Louis, 18; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 18.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; 8 tied at 3-0.