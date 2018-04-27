Facebook and Chipotle climb while Southwest and AT&T stumble

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Facebook Inc., up $14.47 to $174.16

The social media company had a strong first quarter as its data privacy scandal didn't appear to hurt its business.

Ford Motor Co., up 32 cents to $11.43

The automaker said it will stop selling most if its car lines in North American to cut costs.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $82.98 to $422.50

The Mexican food chain had a better-than-expected first quarter and said its sales improved.

Southwest Airlines Inc., down 53 cents to $53.30

The airline said the recent death of a passenger on one of its flights is affecting bookings.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc., up $29.73 to $257.40

The auto parts retailer reported a larger profit and better sales than analysts expected.

American Airlines Group Inc., down $2.88 to $42.37

The airline said rising fuel costs ate into its first-quarter profit and it cut its forecast for the year.

AT&T Inc., down $2.10 to $33.10

The telecommunications company had a disappointing first quarter as its video business struggled.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $1.33 to $11.04

The chipmaker had a strong first quarter and contributed to a big rally by technology stocks.