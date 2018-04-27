Speaker Ryan forces out House chaplain

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan has forced out the House chaplain, Reverend Patrick Conroy.

Conroy has served as the chamber's chaplain since 2011 but offered his resignation last week at Ryan's request.

Conroy's resignation letter said he was offering to step down at Ryan's request, calling his seven years of House service "one of the great privileges of my life."

Ryan spokeswoman Ashlee Strong would not reveal the speaker's reasons for forcing Conroy out.

Conroy is a Roman Catholic priest from the Jesuit order. Some Democrats have speculated that he was fired for angering Republicans with an opening prayer last year that urged that GOP tax legislation offer "benefits balanced and shared by all Americans."