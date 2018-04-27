BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Gregorius NYY 24 82 21 29 .354 Lowrie Oak 25 105 13 37 .352 Betts Bos 21 80 25 28 .350 MMachado Bal 24 93 13 32 .344 Correa Hou 25 88 19 30 .341 MSmith TB 20 65 9 22 .338 Judge NYY 24 86 22 29 .337 Altuve Hou 26 102 14 34 .333 Castellanos Det 23 94 15 31 .330 Wendle TB 20 61 11 20 .328 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 9; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; KDavis, Oakland, 7; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 7; Moustakas, Kansas City, 7; Judge, New York, 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 29; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; GSanchez, New York, 21; Correa, Houston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 18; 6 tied at 17.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Clippard, Toronto, 3-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Rodriguez, Boston, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.