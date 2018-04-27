Starring inmates, 'O.G' puts incarceration under a new lens

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 120 incarcerated men and dozens of prison guards play roles large and small in Madeleine Sackler's "O.G.," a drama believed to be the first fiction film ever made entirely within the walls of a maximum security prison.

"O.G.," which recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, stars Jeffrey Wright and is produced by George Clooney. But its most powerful resource is the authenticity of its setting and its incarcerated co-stars.

The 35-year-old filmmaker was raised in Greenwich, Connecticut, as the granddaughter of one of the owners of the pharmaceutical giant and Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma. She found early success in the 2010 documentary "The Lottery," about charter schools in New York City.

Sackler made "O.G." at Indiana's Pendleton Correction Facility with the blessing of Indiana's Department of Correction.