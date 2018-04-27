Rabbis ask Kansas senator not to compare Holocaust, abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A group of rabbis wants a Kansas state senator and congressional candidate to stop comparing abortion to the Holocaust.

The Rabbinical Association of Kansas City asked Leavenworth Republican Sen. Steve Fitzgerald in a letter to stop using the Holocaust for political purposes. Fitzgerald is seeking the GOP nomination in Kansas' 2nd District.

Last month, he brought up the infamous Auschwitz doctor Josef Mengele during a debate over aborted fetal tissue. And last year, Fitzgerald compared Planned Parenthood to a Nazi concentration camp.

The rabbis said in the letter that Fitzgerald's words abused the memory of those killed by the Nazi regime.

Fitzgerald told The Kansas City Star Thursday he would take the rabbis' letter into consideration but he didn't promise to stop referencing the Holocaust during abortion debates.

