2018/04/27 03:35
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Cabrera NYM 21 83 16 29 .349
Pham StL 21 70 19 24 .343
Arenado Col 21 73 12 25 .342
OHerrera Phi 22 81 13 27 .333
FFreeman Atl 24 89 18 29 .326
Grandal LAD 19 71 12 23 .324
Hoskins Phi 23 71 16 23 .324
Winker Cin 22 62 7 20 .323
Bryant ChC 19 69 12 22 .319
Martinez StL 23 85 7 27 .318
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; 4 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 24; Cespedes, New York, 21; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Story, Colorado, 19; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; Grandal, Los Angeles, 18; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 18; 3 tied at 17.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; 8 tied at 3-0.