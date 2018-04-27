Another Arkansas death row inmate before state Supreme Court

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Another condemned prisoner wants the Arkansas Supreme Court to void his death sentence.

Defense lawyers say Brandon Lacy of Rogers suffers from alcohol-fueled amnesia and received poor legal help while on trial. Lawyers for the state have said Lacy was aware of his actions when Randy Walker was bludgeoned, stabbed and set on fire in 2007. The two sides went before justices Thursday.

Lacy's new lawyers say the inmate shouldn't pay for his trial attorneys' mistakes with his life. The Arkansas attorney general's office says the court has considered and rejected the argument before.

Separately Thursday, justices refused to withdraw orders that moved Don Davis and Bruce Ward closer to execution. They want the U.S. Supreme Court to review their cases.

Arkansas executed four men in eight days last year.