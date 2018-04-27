Bearings Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their ‘ . ’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the . This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of bearings and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

“Key industries such as automotive and industrial equipment manufacturing will drive the growth of the bearings market,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. “Also, APAC accounts for the maximum share of the global spend as the region is considered as a major manufacturing hub,” added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Bearings Market:

Demand for integrated bearings Emergence of digitization in bearings category Development and growth of maintenance-free bearings

Demand for integrated bearings

Globally, there is an increase in the demand for integrated bearings, owing to the growing requirement for equipment with low maintenance and higher efficiency. The increasing incorporation of integrated bearings will enhance the equipment performance and capabilities.

Emergence of digitization in bearings category

In recent years, there has been an emergence in digitization along with the incorporation of IoT. The incorporation of digitization facilitates customization of design and enhances the capabilities of bearings.

Development and growth of maintenance-free bearings

In the bearings market, the suppliers are investing in R&D by utilizing various technologies and techniques. The incorporation of maintenance-free bearings helps buyers reduce their overall downtime and related costs.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

