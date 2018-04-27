Report: Violence in Rio rises since military intervention

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian researchers say violence in Rio de Janeiro state has increased in the two months since the military was put in charge of the state's security forces amid a spike in violent crime.

A report released Thursday by the Intervention Observatory of Rio's Candido Mendes University says 1,299 shootouts occurred in the two months leading up to the military takeover of the state's public security operations in mid-February. Over the next two months, the number of shootouts rose to 1,502.

The report says the number of killings with more than two victims also increased. Six such incidents with a total of 12 deaths happened in March-April of 2017. During the same months this year, 52 people were killed in 12 multiple-victim shootings.