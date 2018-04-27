|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Philadelphia
|15
|8
|.652
|½
|Atlanta
|14
|10
|.583
|2
|Washington
|11
|14
|.440
|5½
|Miami
|7
|17
|.292
|9
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|St. Louis
|14
|9
|.609
|1
|Pittsburgh
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|Chicago
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Cincinnati
|5
|20
|.200
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Colorado
|14
|12
|.538
|3½
|Los Angeles
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|San Francisco
|11
|13
|.458
|5½
|San Diego
|9
|17
|.346
|8½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Colorado 5, San Diego 2
Washington 15, San Francisco 2
Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Miami 8, L.A. Dodgers 6
Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 2
St. Louis 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game
|Thursday's Games
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 4
Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Milwaukee (Suter 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-2), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 3-1) at Washington (Strasburg 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 1-0) at Miami (Urena 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Minnesota (Hughes 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at San Diego (Richard 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-3), 10:15 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m., 2nd game