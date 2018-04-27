Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Vox Mobile ® announced today, as a newly signed Apple Authorized Managed Service Provider and Reseller, the company has launched DaaS + MMS™ for Apple ®, an all-inclusive Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering for iPhone, iPad and Mac, fully integrated with its industry leading Managed Mobility Services (MMS). This one-of-a-kind program offers companies the best products and platforms for business and the best end-to-end lifecycle management services for one affordable monthly price – lowering total cost of ownership, streamlining support, and enhancing employee productivity.

Vox DaaS + MMS for Apple provides companies with everything they need to empower employees with the devices they love to use for work. For a predictable monthly price, starting as low as $15 per-device, companies can finance or lease Apple products as part of a complete managed solution. The program can be customized to include fixed-fee consulting and assessment services, device procurement, repair and replacement, provisioning and deployment, device management licensing and administration, cellular activation and usage optimization, and help desk support.

Vox Mobile has over a decade of experience delivering scalable managed mobility services, and is a recognized industry leader [ Gartner Magic Quadrant ] based on customer satisfaction [ NPS score ], mobile technology expertise, and global support capabilities. Vox Mobile supports iPhone and iPad in 80 percent of its one million devices under management, including a Northeast Ohio-based, top-ranked health system, the world’s largest global energy supplier, a Fortune 500 insurance group, a Nevada-based hotel and casino industry leader, and a global industrial materials and tooling supplier.

A recent Jamf Employee Choice survey showed, when given a choice, three out of four employees would choose Apple devices for work. “We’re seeing a similar demand for Apple products in our client base,” stated Jeff Canter, Executive Chairman and CEO, Vox Mobile. “Our Vox DaaS + MMS for Apple program makes it even easier for companies to promote employee device choice while delivering an exceptional user experience. Bringing the as-a-service model to Apple devices in the enterprise is a game changer,” continued Canter.

The Vox DaaS + MMS for Apple program offers a unique combination of devices and managed services bundled into an easy to consume monthly price including:

Vox consulting and Apple Professional Services assessments to design an Enterprise Blueprint for iOS and Mac iPhone, iPad and Mac procurement and financing, provisioning and zero-touch deployment at scale with flexible upgrade and refresh programs Device management set-up, policy configuration and administration; automated device enrollment and over the air configuration of settings and apps with Apple Device Enrollment Program Global 24/7 on-demand help-desk including enhanced support options available from AppleCare ®; Apple Authorized Service Provider repair services with next day device replacements iPhone and iPad cellular activation, usage optimization and ongoing cost control Affordable, predictable per-device, per-month bundled pricing, backed by Apple Financial Services’ programs that make leasing devices and services easy

Vox DaaS + MMS for Apple is available starting today. For more information contact Vox Mobile at info@voxmobile.com or 1.800.536.9030.

Vox Mobile provides Complete Enterprise Mobility as a service. As companies seek to drive mobility-based innovations, the costs and complexities of infrastructure management and the large requirements for administrative and user support become overwhelming. The diverse technologies and people-intense processes required for managing mobility create the M-Gap – where innovation potential falls way to the burdens of infrastructure management. Around the world, companies have turned to Vox Mobile for comprehensive mobility management to drive application success and a great user experience. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and with offices and support centers around North America, Vox Mobile has the industry’s highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) and customer satisfaction levels. As a founding member of the Global Enterprise Mobility Alliance (GEMA), Vox Mobile provides global support for multi-national corporations. For more information, visit www.voxmobile.com.

