Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Reality television stars, Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert, who famously found love on television, announced that they’ve slimmed down with Nutrisystem, a leading provider of weight-management products and services. The husband and wife duo and Nutrisystem social media ambassadors have lost a total of 31 pounds – 21 pounds and 10 pounds, respectively*.

After the birth of their first child last summer, Tanner and Jade both found themselves carrying extra weight and knew they wanted to get healthier.

“When Jade was pregnant, I would act on her cravings and I put on weight not even knowing it,” said Tanner. “It wasn’t until I put on a pair of pants and realized they didn’t fit that I knew I needed to lose weight. I lost 21 pounds on Nutrisystem and have officially shed my dad bod.”

It turns out Tanner is not alone. While it’s common for women to gain weight during pregnancy, men also tend to do the same. According to a recent survey of more than 2200 Nutrisystem customers, 41% of men claim that they gained weight during their significant other’s pregnancy and of those men who gained, 76% put on more than 10 pounds.

For Jade, losing weight was about feeling like herself again post-pregnancy.

“As women, our bodies change so much when we’re pregnant,” said Jade. “I wanted to lose that last 10 pounds and get my body back in swimsuit shape. Thanks to Nutrisystem, I was able to do that and it feels great.”

The duo claims Nutrisystem worked so well for them because of the convenience of the program and the fact that they didn’t have to count, measure or weigh their meals.

“With a new baby, we are so busy and don’t have the time to meal prep or count calories,” said Jade. “Losing weight doesn’t have to be hard. We love that with Nutrisystem, everything is easily laid out for us. It gave us time to be a family and focus on our daughter while still getting healthy.”

“It’s very motivating to be able to do Nutrisystem together,” added Tanner. “We can both have our Nutrisystem pizza for dinner while we feed our daughter her dinner. It’s nice that we don’t have to miss out on meal time together because that’s something we value in our house.”

Jade and Tanner are also feeling more energetic since losing weight and look forward to being active parents.

“It’s amazing how much energy I have now. Before I used to blame it on having a baby, but I felt a lot less awake, energized and motivated.” said Jade. “Now that I’ve lost the weight, I can keep up with the baby and I look forward to doing other things during the day. It revitalized me.”

“I can honestly say I have way more energy too. I remember waking up and being extra tired, but now I feel better and it doesn’t take me an hour to get my day started,” added Tanner.

