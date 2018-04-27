McCarthy Joins CarePayment as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--CarePayment, a leading patient financial engagement company, today announced the appointment of Brian McCarthy as senior vice president and general counsel.

Based in Nashville, McCarthy will oversee CarePayment’s legal, compliance and human resources departments and will report directly to CarePayment CEO Craig Hodges.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian to the team,” said Hodges. “It is an exciting time of growth and innovation for CarePayment, and Brian will be a tremendous asset as more healthcare providers recognize the need to offer their patients flexible payment options to help manage rising out-of-pocket healthcare costs. CarePayment’s unique engagement approach, and proven track record of increasing the financial health of both providers and their patients, continues to not only attract some of the most prestigious provider brands in the country, but also experienced, innovative talent like Brian.”

Before joining CarePayment, McCarthy served as vice president and general counsel at OccuSystems, Inc., a private-equity backed healthcare company headquartered in Nashville. McCarthy began his career in the structured finance group at Guggenheim Partners in Chicago. A licensed attorney, he holds a BBA in finance from the University of Notre Dame and a JD from the University of Notre Dame Law School.

McCarthy joins CarePayment at a time of record growth for the company. In the last year, the company has doubled the number of patients it serves, from 2.2 million in 2017 to 3.3 million today. Patient member numbers will continue to see exponential growth in the first half of 2018 due in large part to new partnerships with two large academic medical centers.

About CarePayment

CarePayment is a patient financial engagement company that accelerates providers' transition to the new consumer-driven healthcare market. Powered by advanced technology and analytics, its innovative patient financing solutions improve patient satisfaction and loyalty while delivering superior financial results. By partnering with healthcare providers to make affordable financial options available, CarePayment helps patients get the care they need, when they need it, while protecting the financial health of provider organizations so they can continue to offer valuable care to the community. CarePayment's patient-friendly financing is compliant with applicable state and federal consumer credit laws, requires no application, and is supported by a friendly US-based customer service staff. Accounts for the program are issued by Republic Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC. Find more information at www.carepayment.com.

