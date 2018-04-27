Campbell Celebrates “Take Your Kids to Work Day” with Grand Opening of New Family Center at Its World Headquarters

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) opened a new state-of-the-art Campbell’s Family Center at its World Headquarters today. The facility offers high quality child care for Campbell families in an environment that fosters learning, growth and fun for young children.

“Back when I began my career, childcare wasn’t available at many corporations. I know firsthand how challenging it can be to achieve work life integration as a parent,” said Denise Morrison, Campbell’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Providing onsite child care is one way we strive to make life easier for Campbell families.”

The newly constructed 17,000-square-foot center houses 13 classrooms, an indoor movement room and a 9,200-square-foot playground. Built with sustainability in mind, the center includes energy-efficient equipment and high-efficiency water fixtures. Interactive features include gardening tubs, a dedicated culinary learning area and a rock climbing wall.

Campbell will continue its 30-year partnership with Bright Horizons Family Solutions to operate the new facility, leveraging their management expertise in employer-sponsored early education. The interactive learning curriculum includes traditional subjects like science, literacy, math and arts, as well as exposure to technology, engineering, cooking and gardening.

There are more than 150 children currently enrolled in the new center, increasing in capacity from 100 places at the old center which was built in 1983.

The family center complements employee benefits designed to support Campbell families, including a 10-week parental leave policy, 2-week non-primary caregiver policy and adoption assistance.

