Ex-Mormon missionary leader accused of victimizing women

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Mormon church says a man supervising young missionaries in Puerto Rico was removed from the post and kicked out of the religion after female missionaries reported behavior that was "immoral and sinful."

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' spokesman Eric Hawkins said Thursday in a statement that Philander Knox Smartt III was immediately replaced in 2014 after the women said they had been deceived and victimized.

Hawkins wouldn't provide further details about the allegations and the statement didn't say how many females had made allegations. He says the women chose not to pursue criminal charges.

No listed phone number could be found for Smartt.

The church issued the statement on the same day The Salt Lake Tribune reported the story .

The disclosure came after a different former missionary leader was recently accused of sexually assaulting two women in the 1980s.