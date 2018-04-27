Stellar Labs Appoints Airline Veteran Vicki Nakata to Lead Business Development and Customer Success

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Silicon Valley technology company Stellar Labs, Inc. (“Stellar”) today announced the appointment of Vicki Nakata as Vice President of Business Development and Customer Success. In this role, she will oversee the company’s commercialization plans and strategic partnerships including the relationship with Rockwell Collins. She will also manage Stellar’s customer success organization, supporting charter operators and flight departments as they join Stellar’s unified aircraft management platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006543/en/

Vicki Nakata, Stellar Vice President of Business Development and Customer Success (Photo: Business Wire)

Vicki has over 15 years of experience developing business strategies, launching partnerships and products, and growing online travel businesses. She was a Principal in the Airline practice at Bain & Company and has held senior executive positions at Hawaiian Airlines and Booking.com.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Vicki to Stellar’s management team,” said Stellar CEO David Fox. “Her experience managing partnerships in both the digital and airline sectors will be critical as Stellar enhances its relationship with Rockwell Collins and strikes new deals with strategic partners.”

Stellar, in partnership with Rockwell Collins, is developing a next-generation, cloud-based operating platform that will combine the market-leading flight operations planning functionality of ARINCDirect SM Flight Operations System (“FOS”) with Stellar’s global distribution systems and commercial operations technology.

In February 2018, the company launched the Stellar Cloud as the preferred infrastructure environment for FOS and the foundation of the future jointly developed unified platform.

“Vicki joins the team at a critical inflection point for Stellar’s business,” said Stellar Chairman Dean Donovan. “The company is transitioning from primarily product development to managing growth. Vicki has the experience to help our partners and customers seamlessly transition into the Stellar Cloud and onto the next generation of FOS software. We are also very excited to bring an accomplished female executive onto the team and build on our commitment to making women successful at Stellar.”

“I’m extremely excited to join the Stellar team as we prepare to launch an industry-changing business aviation platform,” said Vicki Nakata. “As the last major travel industry to ‘go digital,’ the opportunities to eliminate inefficiencies and create real value for both operators and travelers are massive.”

An avid traveler and airplane enthusiast, Vicki received her MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and her BA in economics from Amherst College.

ABOUT STELLAR LABS

Stellar Labs builds and delivers innovative flight operations management, commercial management, and global distribution systems for business aviation. Designed in Silicon Valley, Stellar brings together the most advanced technologies and data science to streamline business aviation for operators and travelers alike. For more information, visit http://www.stellar.aero/, like us on Facebook ( stellarlabsaero ), follow us on Twitter ( @stellaraero ), or join us on LinkedIn ( stellar-labs-inc- ).

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006543/en/

CONTACT: Stellar Labs, Inc.

Richard Thomas, +1 (415) 858-3421

VP Marketing

richard@stellar.aero

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT VENTURE CAPITAL SOFTWARE TRANSPORT AIR TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Stellar Labs, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/26/2018 02:35 PM/DISC: 04/26/2018 02:35 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006543/en