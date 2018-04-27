Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market - Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006630/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global voice prosthesis devices market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global voice prosthesis devices market will grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for minimally invasive ENT surgeries is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

The total laryngectomy with or without radiotherapy (RT) or chemoradiotherapy (CRT) is used for treating laryngeal cancer. Minimally invasive surgeries are gaining popularity among doctors and patients. This is contributing to the growth of the global voice prosthesis devices market. Minimally invasive laryngectomy is performed through the mouth. It also does not produce external scars. Treatments of the voice box are done by laser under local anesthesia. For laryngeal cancer, transoral laser microsurgery that is a minimally invasive surgery is performed using a surgical microscope, microsurgical instruments, and surgical carbon dioxide (CO2) laser. It preserves the airway and thereby, causes less damage to swallow and speech functions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights product bundling as one of the key emerging trends in the global market:

Product bundling

The global voice prosthesis devices market is observing rapid growth because of the increasing adoption of product bundling strategy by vendors. Several companies are implementing product bundling strategies and providing a combination of two or more products or services. A major vendor provides a surgical kit, which is designed to be used during surgery for primary or secondary placement of a tracheoesophageal puncture and voice prosthesis. It includes a trocar, a catheter, and a pharynx protector. This strategy helps in product differentiation, leading to the availability of advanced product offerings.

“The end users prefer packaged offerings when compared with individual products as they are more cost-effective and can help in reducing the expenditure of the patients. This marketing strategy has helped vendors with a competitive advantage and is anticipated to impact the market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global voice prosthesis devices market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market into the following products (indwelling voice prosthesis devices and non-indwelling voice prosthesis devices), end-users (hospitals, clinics, and ASCs), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The hospitals segment dominated the global voice prosthesis devices market in 2017, contributing to a market share of approximately 45%. The factors such as availability of wide range of facilities and advanced infrastructure to cater to the different needs of patients are driving this end-user segment.

The Americas was the leading region for the global voice prosthesis devices market in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 47%. The high demand and awareness about voice prosthesis devices, a high number of rehabilitation conferences by various public and private associations and hospitals, and easy availability of reimbursement in developed countries are some of the factors which are driving the growth of the market.

Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the category for the entire month.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006630/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES ONCOLOGY

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/26/2018 03:13 PM/DISC: 04/26/2018 03:13 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006630/en