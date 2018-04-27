Hungarian Open Results

Thursday BudaPart-Kopaszi gat Budapest, Hungary Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Andreas Seppi (8), Italy, def. Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Denis Shapovalov (4), Canada, 6-2, 6-4.

Yannick Maden, Germany, def. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 6-1, 6-3.

John Millman, Australia, def. Lucas Pouille (1), France, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Marcin Matkowski, Poland, and Nicholas Monroe, United States, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 6-3, 6-4.

Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, 6-4, 7-5.

Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff (2), Germany, def. Attila Balazs and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 6-3.