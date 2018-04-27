Libyan strongman returns to country after treatment abroad

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan strongman Gen. Khalifa Hifter has returned to the eastern city of Benghazi after medical treatment in France.

The Thursday evening arrival was announced in a statement by Hifter's media office, while video of the general walking in front of a plane wearing a suit appeared on the local channel Libya al-Hadath.

Officials earlier this month only said he had suffered a "medical issue" and was taken from Jordan to France for hospitalization but was stable.

Reports in Libyan media at the time had speculated on his condition, with various outlets saying he suffered a lung problem, was in a coma or was under no risk but would remain under medical supervision for days.

The spokesman of Libya's self-styled national army, Ahmed al-Mesmari, has said Hifter is in "excellent health."