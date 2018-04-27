Cypriots link arms to protest planned Russian nuclear plant

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Protesters are urging ethnically-split Cyprus' government and breakaway Turkish Cypriot authorities to step up their protests against a nuclear power plant Russia is building on Turkey's Mediterranean coastline.

Around 250 Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot protesters on Thursday linked arms across a 250-foot (75-meter) stretch of U.N. controlled buffer zone splitting the capital Nicosia to protest against the plant they say could pose a grave threat to Cyprus and the region because it'll be built in a seismic region.

Greek Cypriot Charalambos Theopemptou said the Cyprus government should get the European Union to take up the issue with Turkey which aims to join the bloc.

Sener Elcil said many Turkish Cypriots know the risks and oppose the plant, but their leaders must end their silence and speak out.