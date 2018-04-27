Detroit man charged in livestreamed slaying of friend

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man is charged in the fatal shooting of his 18-year-old friend that was livestreamed on Instagram.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 18-year-old Dawone Cook is expected to be arraigned Friday on a misdemeanor charge of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.

Prosecutors say the men were posting live video on social media April 2 when Dylan Hemphill was shot in the head in a northwest Detroit home. Police have said the two were showing off weapons and money in the video.

Prosecutors say Cook was handling a bayonet when the rifle discharged. He called 911, but Hemphill was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have called the shooting an accident.