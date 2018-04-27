After budget fix last year, Kansas considers tax cuts again

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has some financial breathing room less than a year after legislators reversed past income tax cuts to deal with persistent budget woes.

The tax increase followed what many voters saw as a failed fiscal experiment. Now some Republicans want to go back to slashing taxes.

The state Senate's GOP leaders are pushing the idea.

Critics are questioning whether lessons from the state's recent fiscal miseries sunk in after former Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's policies made Kansas a national example of how not to do trickle-down economics.

But top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature feel compelled to act in an election year because of changes in federal income tax laws. Those changes have some Kansas residents facing higher state income taxes after state lawmakers boosted their burden last year.