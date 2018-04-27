INOX Partners with Harkness Screens to Enhance Cinema Experience for Its Patrons

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--INOX Leisure Limited, India’s leading multiplex chain, partners with global leaders in screen technology, Harkness Screens. The association enables Harkness to install state-of-the art technology and systems across INOX multiplexes. The association comes at a time when 3D content is on a rise and moviegoers are looking for a premium and more engaging movie going experience for 3D and 2D films. Through the partnership, over 30% of INOX screens in India have been upgraded with Harkness’ Clarus XC screen technology. Additionally, the screens will also be powered by Curolux technology which will help fine tune projection settings automatically in real time, hence enhancing the complete movie watching experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005794/en/

Harkness Screens’ Clarus XC screen integrates revolutionary screen technology, is multi-faceted, can be used for 2D and 3D environments and is globally the best-in-class screen for laser projection. The technology dramatically improves cinema presentation resulting in visibly deeper 3D content, a captivating viewing experience and more defined, sharper and crisper picture presentation. Combined with real time presentation monitoring Curolux technology ensures presentation quality, brightness uniformity, focus, colour correction and audio related specifics, a moviegoer can be assured about receiving the best possible cinematic experience at INOX screens.

Having installed one of Harkness’ most premium technology for INOX, Senior Vice President – Asia, Preetham Daniel, Harkness Screens, said, “ We value our long-standing relationship with INOX and have always believed that it is essential to provide the best and the right technology to make the cinema experience a life-like one. Moreover, with increasing awareness about technology, it is only fair to offer the best experience available. The Clarus XC is one of the highest selling screens for Harkness Screens globally and it has always been positioned as the screen surface for the age of immersive cinema in the global markets by our partners and clients.Moreover, with the Curolux monitoring technology, we are confident of offering the best movie going experience to audiences at INOX screens. We are certain that this partnership will add great value for end consumers. ”

Alok Tandon, CEO, INOX Leisure Ltd., said, “ Technology is at the core of INOX. We operate on three pillars – LUXURY, TECHNOLOGY and COMFORT to provide the best cinema viewing experience to cinemagoers and our association with Harkness Screens is only going to make that experience a notch higher. Like always, our audiences remain our key focus and we continue to look for opportunities to make their experience worthwhile. We believe in the concept of not just watching the movie but also living it and our endeavour will be to continue providing 7-star experience to our patrons. ”

About

Harkness Screens™ is the world's largest manufacturer of projection screen surfaces, specialising in the design and production of cinema screens and custom screens of virtually any shape and size. Harkness Screens is the world leader in cinema with screens in more cinemas worldwide than any other manufacturer. From single-screen independent theatres to large multiplexes to large format immersive theatre experiences or live events, Harkness supplies thousands of screens every year for cinema, film production, special effects, live events and custom AV applications.

Founded in 1929, Harkness’ corporate office is located in Ireland with other offices and factories located in the USA, UK, France, India and China. Harkness Screens combines unrivalled experience with the latest technology and production methods to provide innovative solutions to the company’s key markets worldwide.

http://www.harkness-screens.com

About INOX Leisure Ltd.

INOX Leisure Limited (INOX) is amongst India’s largest multiplex chains with 123 multiplexes and 492 screens in 61 cities. INOX has redefined movie experiences in India making it truly 7-star. Each INOX property is unique with its own distinct architecture and aesthetics. INOX boasts of bringing the very latest in projection and audio technology, plush micro adjustable leather recliners with a butler on call facility, gourmet meal choices by celebrity chef, designer staff uniforms and many more. For easy and convenient ticket booking, INOX offers online booking on www.inoxmovies.com and through its smart phone applications across Android and Apple platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005794/en/

CONTACT: Harkness Screens

Preetham Daniel

SVP-Asia

+91 9886406044

P.daniel@harkness-screens.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC INDIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER ENTERTAINMENT AUDIO/VIDEO FILM & MOTION PICTURES

SOURCE: Harkness Screens

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/26/2018 01:00 PM/DISC: 04/26/2018 01:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005794/en