Zelis® Healthcare CEO Doug Klinger Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist

BEDMINSTER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Zelis® Healthcare, a market-leading healthcare technology company, today announced that CEO Doug Klinger is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2018 Award in the New Jersey region. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

“Our entire Zelis family is honored to be recognized for our growth and service to the healthcare industry by EY,” said Klinger.

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum ®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Zelis® Healthcare Zelis Healthcare is a market-leading healthcare technology company providing integrated healthcare cost management and payments solutions including network analytics and design, network access and cost management, claims cost management and electronic payments to payers, healthcare providers and consumers in the medical, dental and workers’ compensation markets nationwide. Zelis Healthcare is backed by Parthenon Capital Partners. www.zelis.com

