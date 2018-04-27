TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Stagecoach Festival in partnership with Trisha Yearwood and Williams Sonoma announced today that Yearwood’s best-selling cocktail mix, Summer in a Cup, will be the official cocktail of this year’s country music festival.

Summer in a Cup is Yearwood’s own signature recipe for the ultimate summer refresher – a vibrant combo of tangerine and cherry juices blended with pineapple juice. Williams Sonoma is the exclusive retailer of the Summer in a Cup cocktail mix that has quickly become a favorite drink for Yearwood fans and Williams Sonoma customers. At Stagecoach this year, Summer in a Cup will be available at every bar where draft cocktails are sold. Additionally, Williams Sonoma and Yearwood will also be debuting the new Aloha flavor of Summer in a Cup at an on-site branded pineapple bar activation located in the center of the festival.

Stagecoach attendees are encouraged to share photos of their Stagecoach experiences with Yearwood and Williams Sonoma by using the hashtag #AlohaTrisha. Three lucky people who share images of their Summer in a Cup cocktail will be chosen by Williams Sonoma to meet Yearwood backstage before her performance on Sunday.

“I’m honored ‘Summer in a Cup’ was chosen as the official cocktail of Stagecoach,” said Trisha Yearwood. “I can’t wait to see everyone’s photos with #AlohaTrisha and experience this awesome weekend with the fans.”

The opportunity to have a chance to meet Yearwood backstage by sharing a Summer in a Cup photo from Stagecoach with @WilliamsSonoma and @TrishaYearwood using hashtag #AlohaTrisha begins on Friday April 27, 2018 at noon PDT and ends at 4pm PDT on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

The complete Williams Sonoma and Trisha’s Kitchen food collaboration including the Summer in a Cup cocktail mixes are available in all Williams Sonoma retail locations and online at .

For more information about the food and beverage offerings at Stagecoach please visit: http://www.stagecoachfestival.com/eat-and-drink.

ABOUT STAGECOACH

Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival is a celebrated outdoor music festival presented by Goldenvoice. It was founded in 2007 by Paul Tollett, the creator of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. While it is primarily a country festival, artists from folk, bluegrass, roots rock and alternative country also perform and attend. Country stars like Luke Bryan, George Strait, Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, The Eagles, Eric Church, Rascal Flatts, Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Ray Price, Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard have been past performers. Complete festival information at StagecoachFestival.com

ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals and wonderful memories. Williams Sonoma is also part of an active community on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Google+ and YouTube.

ABOUT TRISHA YEARWOOD

Trisha Yearwood possesses one of the most powerful female voices in Country music. The platinum-selling, multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM winning artist’s twelfth album, PrizeFighter: Hit After Hit, combined both new and iconic songs from her revered catalogue in 2014. On television, her larger-than-life talent in The Passion, a two-hour, live musical event on FOX, helped tell one of the greatest historical stories to an audience of millions in March 2016. The first-ever duets collaboration between Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood was released for the Holiday Season. Christmas Together (Pearl Records) features a combination of duets, solo performances and special guest appearances and debuted at #1 when it was released in November 2016.

Yearwood has developed a growing lifestyle empire in recent years. The Trisha Yearwood Home Collection encompasses three New York Times Bestselling cookbooks, cookware, furniture, home accessories, area rugs and the newly launched fragrance, TRISHA YEARWOOD. Each Saturday morning, Trisha’s Emmy-Award winning Trisha’s Southern Kitchen on Food Network is kicked off by her Facebook Live “pre-show,” T’s Coffee Talk. Both programs have become a weekly hang with Trisha, her friends, and family in a relaxed environment with great food, conversation, and coffee. Most recently Yearwood was on the road as part of the history making, Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood.

For more information please visit www.TrishaYearwood.com Facebook: Facebook.com/TrishaYearwood Twitter: @TrishaYearwood Instagram: @TrishaYearwood

