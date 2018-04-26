US lifts sanctions placed on Colombian soccer team in 2014

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is lifting U.S. sanctions that had been placed on a popular Colombian soccer team for alleged ties to a drug cartel.

Under the Obama administration in 2015, the Treasury Department placed Envigado soccer club and owner Juan Pablo Upequi on its foreign narcotics kingpins list. The U.S. accused Upequi of using the club to launder money for the violent cocaine-trafficking group Office of Envigado.

The United States says the soccer team has since severed ties to the cartel and people associated with it. The Treasury Department says the team worked with Colombian authorities to undergo a corporate restructuring.

Another Colombian team, America de Cali, was once punished with U.S. sanctions but was removed from the list in 2013.