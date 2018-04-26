Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--As part of its ongoing commitment to protect the environment, Exelon announced today it is setting a goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its internal operations by 15 percent by 2022. This marks the third in a series of greenhouse gas commitments Exelon has undertaken, with the first two programs resulting in the avoidance of more than 67.8 million metric tons of emissions -- the equivalent of taking 14.5 million vehicles off the road for a year.

The latest goal is an extension of Exelon’s commitment to invest in innovative technology and infrastructure to help states, municipalities and businesses reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to healthier communities.

“As the nation’s largest producer of emissions-free electricity, Exelon has made significant contributions to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and our new goal is part of our long-term plan to integrate and develop carbon reduction energy solutions,” said Christopher M. Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. “Just as we partner with our customers and communities to achieve their carbon-reduction goals, we continuously look within our own operations for opportunities to improve our performance and lead by example.”

The new GHG goal targets the 1.1 million metric tons of emissions associated with Exelon’s internal operations, which includes everything from overhead lighting in the company’s offices to its large fleet of utility vehicles. The 15 percent reduction will be achieved primarily by driving down methane emissions from natural gas distribution systems, reducing losses from other GHG gas-insulated electrical equipment, and by investing in vehicle electrification. The company also will increase the energy efficiency of its own buildings and select emissions-free electricity at its facilities.

The new goal is a component in a suite of actions to address carbon emissions across Exelon’s entire business and recognizes the importance of ongoing efforts to reduce emissions in support of international climate goals.

By 2022, the cumulative impact of actions associated with our new goal, combined with Exelon’s continued focus on clean generation and energy efficiency programs for customers, will result in the total reduction of more than 700 million metric tons of carbon emissions.

Exelon’s fleet of emissions-free nuclear, solar, wind and hydro power plants currently accounts for one-ninth of all clean energy produced in the U.S. In 2017, Exelon’s six utilities helped customers save more than 19.2 million megawatt hours of electricity through various efficiency programs designed to help customers use less energy. That’s enough to supply electricity to one million average homes for a year.

Exelon’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions dates back to its founding in 2001. The company’s first carbon-reduction goal came under the Environmental Protection Agency’s Climate Leaders Program, which was achieved in 2008. That was followed by Exelon 2020, which set a goal to abate 17.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2020. The company achieved the goal seven years ahead of schedule by abating 18 million metric tons of carbon emissions in 2013.

