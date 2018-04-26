ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--ExxonMobil has extended its Exceed™ XP performance polymers portfolio with the introduction of a new grade. Exceed XP 8784 offers improved processability combined with extreme film toughness and sealing properties. This new Exceed XP – when eXtreme Performance matters – product has been developed for high performance coextrusion films used in laminated sacks, freezer films, barrier packaging and sachets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006219/en/

Exceed(TM) XP 8784 offers improved processability combined with eXtreme film toughness and sealing properties for high performance coextrusion films used in laminated sacks, freezer films, barrier packaging and sachets. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Converters are looking for easier processing and higher output, while brand owners seek higher packaging speeds and a reduction of packaging materials,” said Alechia Crown, global performance polyethylene new product manager, ExxonMobil. “The processability of this new grade, combined with its toughness, stiffness and sealing performance, makes it well-suited to deliver value across the supply chain.”

With a lower density, Exceed XP 8784 delivers improved sealing performance while maintaining outstanding stiffness and dart impact at the extreme performance levels of the Exceed XP platform.

For laminated sacks, the hot tack and stiffness/toughness/tear balance provided by Exceed XP 8784 can result in faster packaging speeds and high output.

For freezer films, the low temperature toughness and low SIT (seal initiation temperature) delivered by the new polymer can improve bag drop performance and reduce package failures.

For barrier packaging, the formability and stiffness/toughness balance provided by Exceed XP 8784 can result in improved package integrity and downgauging opportunities.

For sachets, the extreme toughness and sealing performance offered by the new grade can deliver superior compression resistance and high packaging speeds.

“Offering extreme performance, this new Exceed XP grade is opening up new innovation opportunities for highly demanding products,” said Crown. “By working together with customers across the value chain, we are creating differentiated solutions that offer performance, processing and sustainability benefits for laminated sacks, freezer films, barrier packaging and sachets.”

About ExxonMobil Chemical

ExxonMobil Chemical is one of the largest chemical companies in the world. The company holds leadership positions in some of the largest-volume and highest-growth commodity chemical products. ExxonMobil Chemical has manufacturing capacity in every major region of the world, serving large and growing markets. More than 90 percent of the company’s chemical capacity is integrated with ExxonMobil refineries or natural gas processing plants. To learn more, visit www.exxonmobilchemical.com.

Note to Editors:

The terms, “we,” “our,” "ExxonMobil Chemical," or "ExxonMobil" are used for convenience, and may include any one or more of ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, or any affiliates they directly or indirectly steward. The ExxonMobil Logo, the Interlocking X Device, ExxonMobil and Exceed are trademarks of ExxonMobil.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006219/en/

CONTACT: ExxonMobil Chemical

US Media Line: +1 832 625 4000

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT CHEMICALS/PLASTICS PACKAGING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: ExxonMobil Chemical

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/26/2018 11:57 AM/DISC: 04/26/2018 11:57 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006219/en