Leading Marine Container Leasing Management Team Launches Global Container International

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Jeffrey Gannon and Adrian Dunner, in partnership with investment vehicles managed by Wafra Inc., today announced the formation of Global Container International LLC (“Global”), a new marine container leasing platform headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and with representation in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Antwerp, Taipei, and Seoul. With a near-term goal of building a fleet of 1 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units), Global is positioned to provide its customers a reliable alternative source of capital and containers for lease.

Jeffrey Gannon serves as Chief Executive Officer of Global, and Adrian Dunner serves as Chief Operating Officer. Together, they offer clients a combined 50 years of experience backed by successful track records in the container leasing industry. Global will invest in marine containers and related equipment made available for lease under a wide range of structures to meet customer needs. Investments will include new build containers, portfolio purchases, sale leasebacks and other strategic opportunities that will provide customers with flexible and creative leasing solutions.

“This is a great opportunity to partner with Wafra, a premier strategic investor, to deliver our customers a new and reliable container leasing option,” said Jeffrey Gannon, CEO of Global. “Our relationship with Wafra provides us access to flexible capital to support our long-term growth objectives. We look forward to bringing innovative and effective solutions to market on behalf of customers.”

Wafra’s partnership with the Global team represents an extension of its ongoing investment efforts in shipping and transportation, as well as similar platform investments in other sectors.

Wafra and its affiliates invest across the real assets spectrum, including energy, telecommunications, transportation, real estate, and related infrastructure. Wafra aims to partner with best-in-class management teams across those sectors in providing flexible and accretive capital solutions, with a focus on forming long-term partnerships.

About Global Container International LLC

Global Container International LLC is a Bermuda-based company with headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, and offices and agency representation in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Antwerp, Taipei, and Seoul. For more information please visit http://gcxint.com.

About Wafra Inc.

Wafra and its affiliates manage assets and commitments of approximately $23 billion and invest across a wide range of alternative asset classes. With offices in New York and around the world, Wafra seeks to create long-term value for its global partners.

