|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|ch-Man City
|34
|29
|3
|2
|98
|25
|90
|Man United
|34
|23
|5
|6
|65
|26
|74
|Liverpool
|35
|20
|11
|4
|80
|37
|71
|Tottenham
|34
|20
|8
|6
|66
|31
|68
|Chelsea
|34
|19
|6
|9
|59
|34
|63
|Arsenal
|34
|17
|6
|11
|66
|46
|57
|Burnley
|35
|14
|11
|10
|35
|32
|53
|Everton
|35
|12
|9
|14
|40
|54
|45
|Leicester
|34
|11
|11
|12
|49
|47
|44
|Newcastle
|34
|11
|8
|15
|35
|43
|41
|Bournemouth
|35
|9
|11
|15
|41
|58
|38
|Watford
|35
|10
|8
|17
|42
|60
|38
|Brighton
|34
|8
|12
|14
|32
|47
|36
|Crystal Palace
|35
|8
|11
|16
|36
|54
|35
|West Ham
|34
|8
|11
|15
|42
|63
|35
|Huddersfield
|34
|9
|8
|17
|27
|54
|35
|Swansea
|34
|8
|9
|17
|27
|51
|33
|Southampton
|34
|5
|14
|15
|33
|53
|29
|Stoke
|35
|6
|11
|18
|32
|65
|29
|West Brom
|35
|4
|13
|18
|29
|54
|25
ch-null
|Saturday, April 28
Liverpool vs. Stoke 1130 GMT
Burnley vs. Brighton 1400 GMT
Newcastle vs. West Brom 1400 GMT
Southampton vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester 1400 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Everton 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Chelsea 1630 GMT
|Sunday, April 29
West Ham vs. Man City 1315 GMT
Man United vs. Arsenal 1530 GMT
|Monday, April 30
Tottenham vs. Watford 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|44
|30
|8
|6
|82
|36
|98
|Cardiff
|44
|26
|8
|10
|67
|39
|86
|Fulham
|44
|24
|13
|7
|76
|42
|85
|Aston Villa
|44
|24
|10
|10
|71
|40
|82
|Middlesbrough
|44
|21
|9
|14
|63
|43
|72
|Derby
|44
|19
|14
|11
|65
|46
|71
|Millwall
|44
|18
|15
|11
|55
|43
|69
|Brentford
|44
|18
|14
|12
|61
|49
|68
|Preston
|44
|17
|16
|11
|54
|45
|67
|Bristol City
|44
|17
|15
|12
|65
|55
|66
|Sheffield United
|44
|19
|9
|16
|59
|52
|66
|Leeds
|44
|16
|9
|19
|56
|62
|57
|Norwich
|44
|14
|15
|15
|46
|54
|57
|Ipswich
|44
|16
|8
|20
|51
|58
|56
|Sheffield Wednesday
|44
|13
|14
|17
|54
|59
|53
|QPR
|44
|14
|11
|19
|55
|67
|53
|Nottingham Forest
|44
|15
|7
|22
|49
|62
|52
|Hull
|44
|11
|15
|18
|69
|67
|48
|Reading
|44
|10
|13
|21
|48
|66
|43
|Birmingham
|44
|12
|7
|25
|34
|64
|43
|Bolton
|44
|9
|13
|22
|36
|70
|40
|Barnsley
|44
|8
|14
|22
|45
|68
|38
|Burton Albion
|44
|9
|11
|24
|35
|79
|38
|Sunderland
|44
|6
|16
|22
|48
|78
|34
|Tuesday, April 24
Nottingham Forest 3, Barnsley 0
Derby 3, Cardiff 1
|Friday, April 27
Fulham vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT
|Saturday, April 28
Burton Albion vs. Bolton 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Brentford 1400 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Preston 1400 GMT
Reading vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
Norwich vs. Leeds 1400 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Derby 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT
Hull vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Millwall 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|44
|28
|10
|6
|87
|28
|94
|Blackburn
|44
|27
|12
|5
|80
|38
|93
|Shrewsbury
|44
|25
|11
|8
|59
|37
|86
|Rotherham
|44
|23
|7
|14
|71
|51
|76
|Charlton
|44
|19
|11
|14
|57
|50
|68
|Scunthorpe
|43
|17
|16
|10
|60
|49
|67
|Plymouth
|43
|18
|11
|14
|54
|51
|65
|Portsmouth
|44
|19
|6
|19
|55
|55
|63
|Peterborough
|44
|16
|13
|15
|66
|58
|61
|Bradford
|43
|18
|7
|18
|55
|63
|61
|Blackpool
|44
|15
|14
|15
|59
|53
|59
|Southend
|44
|16
|11
|17
|56
|62
|59
|Bristol Rovers
|44
|16
|9
|19
|59
|65
|57
|Doncaster
|43
|13
|15
|15
|52
|51
|54
|Fleetwood Town
|44
|15
|9
|20
|57
|66
|54
|Oxford United
|44
|14
|11
|19
|58
|63
|53
|Gillingham
|44
|12
|16
|16
|44
|52
|52
|AFC Wimbledon
|43
|13
|11
|19
|44
|55
|50
|Rochdale
|44
|10
|18
|16
|47
|55
|48
|Walsall
|43
|12
|12
|19
|51
|63
|48
|Oldham
|44
|11
|15
|18
|56
|73
|48
|Northampton
|44
|12
|10
|22
|41
|74
|46
|Milton Keynes Dons
|44
|10
|12
|22
|42
|67
|42
|Bury
|44
|7
|11
|26
|38
|69
|32
|Tuesday, April 24
Rochdale 1, Plymouth 1
Bradford 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Wigan 1
Shrewsbury 3, Peterborough 1
Oldham 0, Southend 3
Doncaster 0, Blackburn 1
|Saturday, April 28
Plymouth vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Northampton 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Southend 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT
Wigan vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, May 1
Bradford vs. Walsall 1845 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth 1845 GMT
Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Accrington Stanley
|44
|28
|6
|10
|75
|43
|90
|Luton Town
|44
|24
|12
|8
|91
|45
|84
|Wycombe
|44
|22
|12
|10
|76
|59
|78
|Exeter
|44
|23
|8
|13
|62
|51
|77
|Notts County
|44
|21
|13
|10
|70
|46
|76
|Lincoln City
|44
|20
|14
|10
|63
|46
|74
|Coventry
|44
|21
|8
|15
|58
|46
|71
|Mansfield Town
|44
|17
|17
|10
|63
|49
|68
|Swindon
|44
|19
|7
|18
|64
|65
|64
|Carlisle
|44
|16
|15
|13
|59
|52
|63
|Colchester
|44
|16
|13
|15
|53
|51
|61
|Cambridge United
|44
|16
|13
|15
|50
|58
|61
|Newport County
|43
|15
|15
|13
|53
|55
|60
|Crawley Town
|44
|16
|10
|18
|56
|63
|58
|Stevenage
|44
|13
|13
|18
|57
|63
|52
|Cheltenham
|44
|13
|12
|19
|65
|65
|51
|Crewe
|44
|15
|5
|24
|58
|73
|50
|Port Vale
|44
|11
|14
|19
|48
|60
|47
|Yeovil
|44
|12
|11
|21
|56
|71
|47
|Forest Green
|44
|13
|8
|23
|53
|71
|47
|Morecambe
|44
|9
|18
|17
|41
|55
|45
|Grimsby Town
|44
|11
|12
|21
|37
|65
|45
|Barnet
|44
|10
|10
|24
|42
|65
|40
|Chesterfield
|43
|9
|8
|26
|45
|78
|35
|Tuesday, April 24
Morecambe 0, Cambridge United 0
Yeovil 0, Forest Green 0
Coventry 2, Lincoln City 4
Newport County 2, Accrington Stanley 1
|Saturday, April 28
Chesterfield vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Barnet 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Exeter 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Crewe 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, May 1
Chesterfield vs. Newport County 1845 GMT