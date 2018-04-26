  1. Home
Trump says rapper Kanye West has 'good taste' for liking him

By  Associated Press
2018/04/26 23:00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is praising Kanye West, saying the rapper has "good taste" because he supports Trump.

Trump says in an interview with "Fox & Friends" that West has "good taste" and sees the decline in unemployment rate among black and Hispanic Americans.

Trump says, "He's smart. He says, 'You know what, Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did.'"

West recently offered his support of Trump in a series of tweets. Trump responded on Twitter, "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"