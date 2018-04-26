Comcast and Tile Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Video and Voice Control Integration

PHILADELPHIA & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Comcast today announced a new partnership with Tile that will enable Xfinity customers to use their Xfinity X1 Voice Remote to locate Tile devices anywhere and see the results of their search on the television. This is the first video and voice control partnership of its kind for Tile and is another step in Comcast’s effort to make home automation simple and easy for millions of customers.

According to a survey from Esure Home Insurance, the average person spends more than 60 hours a year looking for misplaced items. Tile is the world’s best-selling Bluetooth tracker, helping users locate over three million items every day, including cars, backpacks, suitcases, keys, and wallets.

“This is a home automation partnership that helps solve real-life problems,” said Sri Solur, Senior Vice President, Comcast Cable. “Now, when a child arrives home from school, a parent can simply say, ‘Xfinity Home where’s Sam’s backpack?’ into their voice remote and see that it was left at school. This is just one of the many peace of mind features we are making available to our customers on our evolving home automation platform.”

Simple and easy-to-use, Tile Bluetooth trackers can be attached to any item. If the item is misplaced, lost or stolen, X1 customers can say, “Xfinity Home where are my keys?”, “Xfinity Home find my purse”, or “Xfinity Home locate Sam’s backpack” to display the last known location and address of the missing Tile on their TV screen.

“Tile is creating a world where everyone can find everything that matters,” said Mike Farley, CEO and Co-Founder, Tile. “With the smart home being central to so many consumers’ lives, we are thrilled to be partnering with Comcast. Together, we are bringing greater peace of mind to Xfinity customers in their home, providing a streamlined experience for them to quickly locate their things no matter where they are.”

At launch, only Xfinity Home customers with the X1 voice remote can easily add their Tiles by downloading the Xfinity Home app ( iOS or Android ) and following the prompts in the mobile app. Later this year, Comcast and Tile plan to expand eligibility to all Xfinity Internet customers as well.

