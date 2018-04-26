Avicii's family releases 2nd statement about late son

NEW YORK (AP) — Avicii's family says the late performer "could not go on any longer" in a second statement released this week.

The Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ, born Tim Bergling, was found dead last week in Muscat, Oman at age 28. Details about his death were not revealed.

His family says Thursday that "our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions."

Avicii retired from touring in 2016. His family says after he stopped, "he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music."

They also say their son "was not made for the business machine he found himself in." Instead, "he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight."