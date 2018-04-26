Summer Movie Preview: 'Crazy Rich Asians' changes everything

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Crazy Rich Asians" is the first major Hollywood film to feature a majority English-speaking Asian cast since "The Joy Luck Club" was released 25 years ago. Based on Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel, the film will open in theaters on August 17.

Director Jon M. Chu says if the film does well, new movies about Asian-Americans will be greenlit within weeks. Says Chu: "That's what's on the line and that's what I think is still up in the air."

"Crazy Rich Asians" stars Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh and newcomer Henry Golding.