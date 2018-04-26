  1. Home
Mattis: Administration still weighing Iran nuke deal

By ROBERT BURNS , AP National Security Writer,Associated Press
2018/04/26 22:43

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the administration is still considering whether the Iran nuclear deal can be improved enough to persuade President Donald Trump to remain in it.

At a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Mattis was asked where the administration stands on the future of the 2015 agreement. Trump has called the deal "insane" and said he will decide by May 12 whether to withdraw from it.

Mattis in the past has said he believes the U.S. should stick with the agreement. In his remarks Thursday, he did not express an opinion but said discussions with European allies about improving the agreement are still in progress. Iran's president on Wednesday ruled out any changes or additions to the accord.