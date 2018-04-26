Big Broadway need now? A pillow - play trio test patience

NEW YORK (AP) — Forget the wine. These days on Broadway, you might be craving a cup of coffee at intermission.

Three plays that opened this spring require an uncommon amount of attention. Two parts of "Angels in America" clock in at a total of eight hours, the two parts of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" are more than a combined five hours and the revival of "The Iceman Cometh" is just under four hours.

Director George C. Wolfe, who was the original director of "Angels in America" when it made its Broadway debut in 1993. Now he's helming "Iceman" and thinks good works can draw people in, regardless of length.

Wolfe said, "If you can create work and people find themselves inside of it then I think they make that investment."