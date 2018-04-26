A Telecom Industry Client Boosted Revenue With the Help of Supply Chain Analytics Solution - A Quantzig Case Study

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest supply chain analytics study on the telecom industry. A leading telecom services provider wanted to expand their logistics plans to limit the risks associated with supply chain complexity and disruptions.

According to the supply chain analytics experts at Quantzig, “Supply chain analytics solutions help firms find the latest telecom industry trends, improve their existing business models, and upsurge the overall supply chain efficiency.”

The global telecom industry is repeatedly altering due to the constant developments and innovations. 5G trials and its placement in the market will be a primary focus in the coming years. As a result, carriers are anticipated to struggle towards increasing their network and offering extended services to their customers by network densification and taking advantage of small cells. Fitting more fiber infrastructure and enlightening spectrum efficiency will also be the target for carriers in the telecom industry. Factors like strong market competition, advanced technology, and high investments in new telecommunication technologies such as satellite and wireless communication will help in the growth of the market over the next couple of years.

The supply chain analytics solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to cater to the needs of the customers. The client was able to attain better visibility into the costs involved in the supply chain and decrease their expenditure.

This supply chain analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This supply chain analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

